Kazakh President awarded Alexander Nevsky Order

UFA. KAZINFORM - Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Order of Alexander Nevsky for his merits in the development of multifaceted Kazakh-Russian cooperation, as well as active contribution to the promotion of bilateral collaboration in the integration process.

The Head of State, in turn, thanked Vladimir Putin for appreciation of his activities. During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation. In addition, the two leaders have considered serious matters of regional and international agenda. Note that the Order of Alexander Nevsky is an order of merit of the Russian Federation named in honour of Saint Alexander Nevsky. The Order is bestowed to prominent foreign politicians and public figures, representatives of business community of foreign countries for merits in development of multilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation.