Kazakh President awarded Grand Gold Medal of Free Economic Society

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Today in the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been awarded the Grand Gold Medal of the Free Economic Society (FES).

The ceremony was attended by the staff of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and representatives of the media. Passing the medal "for outstanding contribution to the development of world economic thought, historically significant initiatives and outstanding achievements in the field of formation and improvement of advanced forms of integration processes, the development of the Eurasian Economic Union, special merits in strengthening economic, scientific and cultural ties between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan" the head of the Free Economic Society, a prominent Russian economist, the first mayor of Moscow (1991-1992) Gavriil Popov stressed that Nursultan Nazarbayev became the first foreign Cavalier of Grand Gold medal of FES of Russia. "Awarding this prize, we took into account the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the theoretical development of modern economic processes. Nursultan Nazarbayev was one of the first major leaders who theorized the problems associated with the current transition from industrial to postindustrial society. In turn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation Marat Tazhin thanked Mr. G. Popov for the high assessment of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the sphere of development and practical applications of modern economics. M. Tazhin noted that "today's award is not just a tribute to tradition; it is real recognition of Nursultan Nazarbayev's scientific and practical contribution to the strengthening of Eurasian dialogue and enhancement of good-neighborly relations with Russia. He reminded that Kazakhstan is developing constructive and partnership relations with the Free Economic Society of Russia: Kazakhstani scientists and economists are actively involved in the activities of the society. The Society promoted the establishment of the Eurasian Club of Scientists in Astana. Scientists and experts of FES are involved in the development of ideas for communication platform "G-Global". In conclusion, Marat Tazhin congratulated the guests on the 250th anniversary of the Free Economic Society. Recall that the Free Economic Society was the first civilian institution in Russia founded in 1765 by Empress Catherine II. At various times, the members of the society included such prominent scholars as A.Beketov, V.Vernadsky, P.Lesgaft, D.Mendeleev, famous travelers F.Bellinsgauzen, I.Kruzenshtern, F.Litke, P.Semenov-Tyan-Shansky, writers G.Derzhavin, V.Stasov and Lev Tolstoy. Today, the Free Economic Society brings together the intellectual elite of Russia and has a wide network of branches in almost all regions of the Russian Federation. The Society joins more than 300 thousand members - economists and practitioners, leading scientists and experts, representatives of the government, business community and public figures.