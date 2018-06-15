Kazakh President awarded title of Doctor Honoris Causa of Kazan University

KAZAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov met the Kazakh Leader at the airport.

The working trip of the President started with a visit to the Kazan Federal University. Nursultan Nazarbayev was awarded the title of Doctor Honoris Causa of the Kazan University. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov also took part in the solemn ceremony.



"We greet today the outstanding son of the Kazakh nation, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. The destinies of the Kazakh and Tatar nations are tightly interwoven. We have common holidays and observe common traditions. We don't need a translator. It is noteworthy that our ties have century-long history. One of the important and converging points was and is the Kazan University," Rector Ilshat Gafurov said.

In his turn, President Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to the country's authorities for the warm welcome. Addressing those gathered, the Kazakh Leader noted the rich academic and scientific background and practical innovation achievements of the university.