EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:11, 02 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards ambassadors rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the Diplomatic Service Day of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded some ambassadors the diplomatic rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel informs.

    Askar Shakirov, Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Kazakh Parliament, Baurzhan Mukhamedzhanov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, the Kazakh Ambassador to Japan, Roman Vassilenko, the Kazakh Ambassador to Slovakia, were awarded the diplomatic rank of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador.

    The Head of State awarded some Kazakhstani diplomats the diplomatic ranks and Certificate of Appreciation of the President of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!