President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Barys Order of Class 1 to Kazakhstani singer Pantelei Kesoglu, Akorda reports.

The Head of State signed the decree awarding Pantelei Kesoglu the Barys Order of Class 1 for his huge contribution to the promotion of culture and variety art.

Borin in 1939, Pantelei (Laki) Kesoglu is a famed Kazakhstani singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.