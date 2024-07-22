EN
    09:50, 22 July 2024

    Kazakh President awards Barys Order to singer Pantelei Kesoglu

    order
    Photo: greekmos.ru

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Barys Order of Class 1 to Kazakhstani singer Pantelei Kesoglu, Akorda reports.

    The Head of State signed the decree awarding Pantelei Kesoglu the Barys Order of Class 1 for his huge contribution to the promotion of culture and variety art.

    Borin in 1939, Pantelei (Laki) Kesoglu is a famed Kazakhstani singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, people’s artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

