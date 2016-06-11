Kazakh President awards diplomas to best students of Nazarbayev University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded diplomas to the best graduates of the Nazarbayev University at its second graduation ceremony.

"Last year I handed diplomas to the first graduates of our university. Today we are proud of them, their work and success. They've become true professionals, they work at the top-ranking Kazakhstani and foreign companies. Many of them decided to continue their education abroad," President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony in Astana on Saturday.



Nursultan Nazarbayev added that the university educates personnel not only for Kazakhstan, but for other countries.



622 students, including 444 Bachelor and 178 Master's degree students, got their diplomas from the Nazarbayev University on Saturday.







