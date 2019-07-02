EN
    16:38, 02 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards Dostyk Order, I Degree to Federica Mogherini

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree On awarding Dostyk Order, I Degree to Federica Maria Mogherini, the Akorda press service reports.

    The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Maria Mogherini is awarded the Order for significant contribution to the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

