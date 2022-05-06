EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:16, 06 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards Khalyk Kakharmany title

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on awarding the World War II participants the state prizes of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    For their valor and bravery in the 1941-1945 World War II the Head of State decreed to award posthumously Tulegali Abdybekov, Alexander Nesmiyanov, Ibraim Suleimenov the highest degree of distinction – the Khalyk Kakharmany title, the Golden Star special insignia and the Otan Order.

    The decree takes effect from the date of signing.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Holidays Victory Day President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!