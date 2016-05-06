Kazakh President awards Khalyk Kakharmany titles to Rodin and Umbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree on awarding of state prizes of the Republic of Kazakhstan to two people, the president's press service reports.

Pilot-in-command of Fokker-100 Dmitry Rodin and chief of the staff - first deputy commander of military unit 6505 of the Ortalyk regional command of the National Guard Kairat Umbetov were awarded with Khalyk Kakharmany titles with special insignia - The Golden Star and Otan order in accordance with the decree.