Kazakh President awards military and law enforcement officers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded military and law enforcement officers with state awards, Akorda reported.

On the eve of the Day of Fatherland Defender, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding state awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan to military personnel, representatives of law enforcement and special government agencies who showed courage and dedication in the performance of military and official duties in emergency situations related to saving human lives, made a significant contribution to ensuring national security and defense of the country, strengthening the rule of law and public order.