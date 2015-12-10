EN
    15:43, 10 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards Mukhtar Altynbayev &#39;Barys&#39; Order

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Muktar Altynbayev, deputy, member of a Committee on foreign relations, defense and safety under the Senate of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    According to Akorda, the meeting discussed legislative activity in the framework of the five institutional reforms' implementation. In addition, the Head of State congratulated Mr. Altynbayev on his 70th birthday and on the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan awarded him "Barys" Order of the 1st degree.

