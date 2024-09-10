Kazakh President awards Sat Tokpakbayev title of National Hero

The Head of State decreed to award Sat Tokpakbayev the title of the Khalyk Kakharmany (National Hero) and a special insignia – The Golden Star and Otan Order, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

