EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards Sat Tokpakbayev title of National Hero

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Kazinform/Freepik

    The Head of State decreed to award Sat Tokpakbayev the title of the Khalyk Kakharmany (National Hero) and a special insignia – The Golden Star and Otan Order, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to award Sat Tokpakbayev the title of the Khalyk Kakharmany (National Hero) and special insignia – The Golden Star and Otan Order for his outstanding services to the Republic of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x