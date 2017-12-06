EN
    20:07, 06 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President awards state prize in the sphere of science and technology

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On awarding the State Prize of the Republic of Kazakhstan of 2017 in the sphere of science and technology named after Al-Farabi", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. 

    After considering the recommendations of the Commission on awarding the Al-Farabi State Prize, President Nazarbayev decreed to honor several prominent researchers and statesmen with the prize.

     

     

