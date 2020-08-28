Kazakh President awards Turkish writer with Dostyk order

ANKARA. KAZINFORM – The Turkish capital, Ankara, has hosted the event devoted to mark the 175th anniversary of Abai held by the Kazakh Embassy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The event featured the awarding of the Dostyk Order of the 2nd class to the well-known Turkish poet, writer Zafer Kibar, who recently completed the translation of Mukhtar Auezov’s Path of Abai, which was handed over by Kazakh Ambassador to Turkey Abzal Saparbekuly on behalf of the Kazakh President.

Addressing the event, Zafer Kibar conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh President and the Kazakhstani people for the Order and highlighted Abai’s rich legacy.

In his turn, the Kazakh Ambassador spoke of Abai’s significance to the Kazakh people.

The event also featured a literary evening where the participants read the Kazakh poet’s verses and poems as well as an exhibition.