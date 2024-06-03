Kazakh President awards WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala 2nd-degree Dostyk Order

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Greeting Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Kazakh President pointed out that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with the WTO.

Photo: Akorda

We’re convinced that under your leadership international multilateral trade will undergo deep transformation aimed at eliminating the existing trade barriers and creating equal conditions. Your visit to Almaty is of paramount importance. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to express gratitude for close cooperation. For Kazakhstan, it was a great responsibility and honor to preside over the 12th Ministerial Conference, during which the WTO member adopted the key solutions on reforming the Organization, said the Kazakh President.

As the Head of State said, despite growing global protectionism and trade barriers, Kazakhstan is committed to strengthen its position as a country with an open economy. Currently, Kazakhstan conducts trade with 180 countries.

Photo: Akorda

Over the past three years, the volume of foreign trade of Kazakhstan has increased 53%, hitting 160 billion US dollars. The Kazakhstan informed that recently the decree on measures to liberalize the economy aimed at promoting fair competition, protecting the freedom of enterprise and reducing the State’s involvement in the economy was signed.

For her part, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala commended the contribution Kazakhstan made as the chair of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in adopting key solutions in the area of global trade. During the meeting, the Head of State stressed that the Central Asia Trade Policy Forum currently underway in Almaty is of great importance to the promotion of regional economic cooperation as well as the integration of the region’s countries in the multilateral trade system.

In conclusion, President Tokayev awarded Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala the Dostyk Order of 2nd degree to recognize her contribution to the enhance the system of multilateral trade and the global role o the WTO.