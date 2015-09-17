ATYRAU-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Every crisis is an opportunity to put things right, believes Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"There is nothing wrong in it [crisis]. We all live in the market system oriented to progress. And in this system constant growth is impossible without setbacks at some point," President Nazarbayev said at a meeting with akims (governors) of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions on Thursday. "On the one hand oil prices are falling, on the other hand sanctions on Russia, our key trade partner, have negative impact on us. But every crisis is an opportunity to put things right." According to the Akroda's press service, the President stressed that nowadays non-competitive enterprises have no perspectives. "I've repeatedly warned our entrepreneurs to step up competitiveness of their enterprises in the light of EEU and WTO accession," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. The Head of State also talked about the 12th Forum of Interregional Cooperation held in the city of Sochi the other day. "Together with Russia we discussed the future of Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. Russia significantly outperforms us in it [agriculture]," President Nazarbayev noted adding that Kazakhstan needs to increase agricultural productivity.