TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:02, 01 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Borealis CEO have talks

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Borealis CEO Alfred Stern, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State noted the importance of cooperation with Borealis Company highlighting the significance of the realization of large projects in Kazakhstan.

    "I would like to exchange views on pressing issues of our cooperation, and first of all, concerning the construction of a gas chemical facility in Atyrau region ahead. We intend to establish a close and fruitful partnership with your company," Tokayev said.

    The President was briefed on the Borealis key projects in Kazakhstan and its realization prospects.

    Stern noted a high level of cooperation and thanked the Head of State for an opportunity to work in Kazakhstan and support rendered.

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
