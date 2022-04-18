Kazakh President briefed on Financial Monitoring Agency's work in 1Q

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for Financial Monitoring Zhanat Elimanov, where he was reported on the outcomes of the Agency's activity in the 1st quarter of this year, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, it was reported that 550 criminal cases half of which on serious and especially serious crimes were opened. 14 pretrial investigations on the establishment of organized crime groups were launched. Damages to the State were estimated at KZT62bn.

According to Zhanat Elimanov, as part of the 2021-23 comprehensive plant systemic measures t reduce the level of grey economy are taken. 34 criminal cases were initiated in the customs area. The total cost of non-declared goods exceeded KZT10bn.

The President was informed about the investigations of the cases of stealing KZT20.5bn allocated to modernize the oil refineries.

As the Agency's Chairman reported special attenction is paid to resolve social issues in the society. As part of the Tarif project, the work to detect unjustified incraseses in utility tariffs and break up monopolies.

There is an ongoing investigation of the officials of the Energy Ministry, Governor's Office, and e-trade platforms regarding the speculation when marketing liquified gas.

As part of the instructions of the Head of State, the work to combat an illegal withdrawal of funds out of Kazakhstan. As of today, seven riminal cases are being investigatesn and $28mln has been seized.

Noting the importance of the work of the Agency on fighting the legalization of incomes received in a criminal way and reducing the grey economy, the Head of State instructed Zhanat Elimanov to ensure strict observance of the law in all criminal cases being investigated.

According to the President, the law enforcement and supervisory authorities should promptly respond to requests of entrepreneurs and not undermine their rights.

Tokayev believes that SMEs need special support from the State and the role of the Agency is of special importance. The common task of the law enforcement and supervisory bodies is to facilitate the creation of a favorable entrepreneurial atmosphere in the country in order to ensure the sustainable development of the economy.



