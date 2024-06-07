Kazakh President briefed on government’s work to address impact of floods

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was briefed about the work of the government to deal with the aftermath of floods and providing assistance to those affected.

According to the deputy Prime minister, up to 64 thousand people have already returned their homes. Those accommodated in evacuation centers are provided with necessary assistance. In total, 11,998 houses and 5,359 country houses were inundated during the floods.

As Bozumbayev said, 16,715 houses have been inspected in the flood-hit regions, on 15,464 of which assessments have been completed. As a result, 9,903 houses are subject to repair and 6,875 are beyond repair. It’s planned to purchase 4,525 houses and flats on the secondary market as well as to build 2,350 houses on a standard project

841 families have so far received new houses and flats to replace the homes that were destroyed in the regions hit by flooding.

As of now, financial compensations to repair and restore destroyed housing have been paid to 4,521 families to the total amount of 57.4 billion tenge. It was noted that around 237 billion tenge is needed to restore the destroyed houses.

As of June 6, 2024, 31,642 families received one-time payments worth 100 monthly calculation indexes to the tune of over 11 billion tenge.

An additional compensation worth up to 150 monthly calculation indexes is paid to the affected residents to purchase essentials lost to the floods. So far, 4 billion tenge has been paid to a total of 5,489 families.

Presently, the regional commissions have considered and approved 34 applications of SMEs to the tune of around 377 million tenge.

In conclusion, the Head of State instructed to step up the assessment and technical inspection of the houses affected as well as take under control the quality and deadlines construction deadlines.