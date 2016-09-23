Kazakh President briefed on harvest campaign progress in Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid a visit to a farm enterprise "Uteulin" during his working trip to Kostanay region today.

According to the president's press service, the Head of State familiarized with the day-to-day functioning of the enterprise and talked to the workers of the agricultural sector.



President Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress of harvest campaign and the development of agro-industrial complex in Kostanay region.



"Kostanay region produces the biggest volumes of agricultural products in Kazakhstan. The state will continue to support agriculture. It is necessary to improve that sector taking into account modern achievements in science and the world's best practice. It will allow to take agriculture to a higher level," the President said.



The agrarians thanked the Kazakh leader for all-round support of the region and effective agricultural policy.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished everyone fruitful work and further success.



