Kazakh President, British Foreign Secretary discussed main areas of coop

LONDON-ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Philip Hammond, the press service of Akorda reports.

The meeting focused on the main areas of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, the relevant issues of international agenda and regional security. N. Nazarbayev noted that yesterday's talks with British Prime Minister David Cameron had been fruitful. "We came to mutual understanding in all areas of our cooperation, including economic and political issues," the President said. Nazarbayev also positively evaluated the initiative on establishment of a special commission on interaction between both countries' foreign offices. Its main objective will be to implement all the agreements reached by Kazakhstan and Great Britain.