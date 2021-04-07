Kazakh President calls accessible and efficient health system as national priority

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An accessible and effective health system is a national priority, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, Kazinform reports.

Noting that today is the World Health Day, the Kazakh President pointed out the important role of effective public health in the lives of all people, which has become obvious in the present challenging environments. The President also noted that the health workers have been on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic, selflessly saving lives.

«An accessible and efficient health system - a national priority. In 2020, the funding for medicine rose 1.5fold. The wages in the sector have increased since January 1, 2021,» states Tokayev on his Twitter post, expressing gratitude to the health workers for their tireless efforts to protect the health of the citizens.