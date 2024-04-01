Kazakh President calls business to help flood-affected people

At today’s meeting of the republican flood control headquarters the Head of State set the Government, authorized state bodies and akims of regions several tasks, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

He said it is crucial to help people affected by floods. Reserves of the Government and akimat as well as the funds of Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund should be channeled to provide necessary assistance to flood victims. The Head of State calls the country’s business community to lend a helping hand to people and regions hit by floods. The President stressed many large companies are present in the western regions that were struck by floods. Among them are the companies of the Samruk Kazyna Fund and development companies. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that they would help people and take an active part in restoring flood-damaged infrastructure.