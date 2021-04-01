Kazakh President calls for active vaccination of enterprise employees

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged to clarify all aspects of vaccine transportation and storage at the meeting on counteraction to the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Government claimed that the country’s vaccine needs would be fully covered following the agreements reached on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and production of the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine. Therefore, the mass COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out on February 1,» said the Kazakh President.

Noting COVID-19 vaccines’ temperature sensibility, the Kazakh President pointed out the importance of clarifying all aspects of vaccine transportation, storage, and inoculation.

Given several outbreaks of the coronavirus infection in workplaces the Kazakh President called for active immunization of employees of enterprises, especially core ones.

Notably, at the meeting President Tokayev slammed the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.