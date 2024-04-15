Kazakh President calls for sooner settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan focused today during a meeting in Yerevan on ensuring stability and security in the South Caucasus, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State highly appreciated the steps Armenia and Azerbaijan make towards a peace deal. He stressed the importance of sooner establishment of solid and lasting peace between Yerevan and Baku and confirmed the country’s readiness to contribute by providing a platform for talks.

The parties agreed to consider opportunities for practical implementation of Armenia-Azerbaijan agreements.

As earlier reported, following the talks between Kazakh President Jomart Tokayev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan the sides signed a package of documents.