Kazakh President invites Korean companies to engage in joint waste disposal projects

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Pyeong-Koo Lee, President of Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM), and Vice President of SK Ecoplant Han-Sol Paik, Akorda reports.

The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea in geological prospecting and mining fields.

Tokayev was briefed about the exploration works carried out at the lithium mine Bakennoye in East Kazakhstan region, conducted by the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM).

Noting the importance of establishing lithium extraction as well as its further processing and production of products with high added value, the Head of State suggested considering cooperation under the pragmatic formula of investments and technologies in exchange for raw materials.

The Kazakh President commended the innovative approach SK Ecoplant applies in waste management and water treatment. According to him, South Korean companies may engage in joint waste disposal projects.

The Head of State was briefed on the company’s accomplishments in green hydrogen production.