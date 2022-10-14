Kazakh President calls on to utilize capacity of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh President called on the Central Asian countries and Russia to realize joint infrastructure projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Thanks to its unique geographical location Central Asia is a gateway between the world’s major markets. Therefore, it is important to concentrate our efforts on the development of the current as well as potential transport and transit routes,» he said.

The Kazakh President noted that given the rapture of traditional logistics chains it is necessary to fully utilize the transport and transit potential. He pointed out the significance of upgrading the infrastructure, simplifying administrative procedures, forming a convenient environment for transit, as well as implementing integrated logistics digital solutions.

«A new impetus of development is given to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which is all called «the middle corridor». Special attention should probably be paid to the further development of the promising corridor «North-South». It is possible to make the most of the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad, which is the shortest route from East Asia to the Persian Gulf countries.