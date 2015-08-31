Kazakh President, Chairman of CITIC Group discuss implementation of joint investment projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of «CITIC Group» corporation Chang Zhenming in Beijing, Kazinform refers to Akorda.

The meeting has discussed the implementation of joint investment projects and the company's participation in the infrastructural development of Kazakhstan in the framework of Nurly Zhol. "We have gained considerable experience over the years of working together. Operating in Kazakhstan the corporation has achieved positive results. New times, projects and tasks are coming," he said. In conclusion, Chang Zhenming thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his support and creation of favorable conditions for foreign investors.