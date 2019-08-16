EN
    12:14, 16 August 2019

    Kazakh President charges to double teachers’ salary

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President has charged to double the salary of teachers within the four years in order to attract skilled staff and raise the teacher’s profile.

    Currently the earnings of teachers remain the lowest and make just 65% of the average wages in the total economy.

    As the President noted, adoption of the law and implementation of the said measures would lead to significant changes. The task of the Government is to provide practical implementation of all the rules adopted.

