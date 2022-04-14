EN
    09:30, 14 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President charges to launch online resources for red tape cutting proposals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State assigned the Government to launch online resources for submitting proposals on red tape reduction and improvement of the efficiency of state bodies, Kazinform reports.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President signed the decree on the state machine red tape reduction.

    The President charged the Kazakh Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency and Public Service Affairs Agency jointly with the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry to regularly conduct analysis of proposals submitted.



