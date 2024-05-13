EN
    16:05, 13 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President charges to promote Kazakh culture abroad

    Aida Balayeva
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State received Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Minister reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities, measures taken in the sphere of information, creative industries, civil society, religion, interethnic relations, youth, family and demographic policy.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State charged the Ministry to develop the infrastructure of cultural and historical sites, support art, and promulgate Kazakh culture abroad, to intensify institutional support and advance the development of creative industries.

