    20:00, 13 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President charges to rule out unreasonable rise in prices

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, the Akorda press service reports.

    The latter reported on the results of the Ministry’s activities in the key areas such as development of internal and external trade, supporting of exporters, integration processes, protection of the domestic market from counterfeit products. He also added that the Ministry prioritizes pricing, socially important foodstuff price stabilization issues. The Ministry developed the draft roadmap to set tasks for central and local executive bodies.

    The President set the Minister tasks, particularly, to saturate the domestic market with domestic goods, stabilize socially important foodstuff prices, to rule out unreasonable price hikes, and to strengthen the country’s positions in the EAEU integration processes through constructive partnership with partners.






