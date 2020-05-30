Kazakh President charges to set up state commission for rehabilitation of victims of political repressions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Akorda posted an address of Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine, the Akorda reports.

Dear compatriots!

Political repressions of 1920s-50s of the XX century are a sad page in the history of our people. Since gaining its independence Kazakhstan took measures to perpetuating the memory of the victims of that tragedy. In 1993 Kazakhstan adopted the Law «On rehabilitation of the victims of mass political repressions». In 1997 First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to declare May 31 the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions.

More than 5 mln people were deported to Kazakhstan from all over the Soviet Union over the years of repressions. About 100,000 Kazakhstanis were also repressed, more than 20,000 of them were shot dead.

Outstanding political people such as Alikhan Bokeikhan, Saken Seifullin, Iliyas Zhansugurov, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Beimbet Mailin and others were among those wrongfully convicted, it reads.

The relatives, wives and children of political prisoners were sent to the Akmola camp of wives of traitors to the country (ALZHIR), the sorrowful sign of atrocities and cynicism of those years.

Many nations who suffered from totalitarianism found a home in Kazakhstan, the President's address reads.

The Head of State noted that the Monuments unveiled the countrywide Kazakh khalkyna myn algys speak for gratitude for humanism and wisdom of Kazakh people.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to set up the state commission for rehabilitation of the victims of political repressions to complete restoration of historical justice.

He also added that on this day each of us should pay tribute to all of those who innocently became the victims of one of the most terrible tragedies of the last century.