Kazakh President, Chinese Ambassador eye prospects of cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Chinese diplomat shared his thoughts on the current state and prospects of strategic partnership between Nur-Sultan and Beijing and informed President Tokayev of the preparations for his first state visit to China this September.

According to the Head of State, the upcoming visit is an important milestone in the Kazakh-Chinese relations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out Kazakhstan and China had established an open and constructive dialogue on all issues of bilateral interaction and international agenda since the early days of Kazakhstan’s independence.

This tradition, in his words, should be continued. «Kazakhstan is interested in the development of cooperation with China in the sphere of new technologies, agriculture as well as cultural-humanitarian sphere,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.