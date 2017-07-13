Kazakh President: CIS national security bodies need to cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has met with the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States national security agencies in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation before the ceremonial event dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Akorda press service reports.

During the talks, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration between the special agencies to ensure security in the region.

"The challenges we face are common. All of us need to cooperate. Times are tough, and acting alone to solve problems is difficult as well. The presidents of your countries are the people who are close to me, and we solve all issues together," the President of Kazakhstan said.

At the end, the Head of State thanked the heads of the CIS countries' special bodies for participating in the festive occasion, and conveyed greetings and good wishes to the heads of their countries.