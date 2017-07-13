EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:45, 13 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President: CIS national security bodies need to cooperate

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State has met with the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States national security agencies in the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation before the ceremonial event dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the Kazakh National Security Committee, Akorda press service reports.

    During the talks, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration between the special agencies to ensure security in the region.

    "The challenges we face are common. All of us need to cooperate. Times are tough, and acting alone to solve problems is difficult as well. The presidents of your countries are the people who are close to me, and we solve all issues together," the President of Kazakhstan said.

    At the end, the Head of State thanked the heads of the CIS countries' special bodies for participating in the festive occasion, and conveyed greetings and good wishes to the heads of their countries.

    null

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence CIS Kazakh National Security Committee President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!