    11:33, 08 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President closely follows situation in Kyrgyzstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev closely follows the development of situation in Kyrgyzstan, the Facebook post of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    He also added that the Head of State believes the situation occurring in the neighboring fraternal country is the internal affair of Kyrgyzstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope for sooner normalization of the situation under the law in effect.

