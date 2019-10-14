EN
    19:39, 14 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President, Co-ordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore hold talks

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Senior Minister-Co-ordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean, the Akorda press service reports.

    The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of political and trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, cooperation in the sphere of digitalization.

    Tokayev noted the friendly bilateral relations between the two nations, also briefed on the fruitful talks held with PM of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on the margins of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council summit in Yerevan October this year. He also conveyed greetings to President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

    In his turn, Teo Chee Hean highlighted the country’s intent to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    Following the talks the Minister handed the Head of State an invitation on behalf of President of Singapore Halimah Yacob to pay a visit to Singapore.

