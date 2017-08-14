Kazakh President comments on presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Akorda press service reported.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting and congratulated him on the successful organization of the Astana Expo 2017 international exhibition.

"I personally want to extend my thanks to you for the support provided to the Kyrgyz Republic. We always feel the support from the brotherly Kazakhstan at your level and at the level of the Government of the country as well," said Mr. Jeenbekov.

In his speech, the President of Kazakhstan noted that the basis for the cooperation between the two countries is not the relationship between the heads of state, but the common historical legacy and the existing trust between the two nations.

"We are neighbors, brotherly peoples. I will always, as far as possible, provide the necessary help and assistance for the successful future of Kyrgyzstan. Political stability is by no means unimportant for economic development. We will always be together with the Kyrgyz people. The presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are on the horizon, and we will work with the President whom the Kyrgyz people will elect," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.