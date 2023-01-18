EN
    18 January 2023

    Kazakh President concludes his visit to UAE

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM An official visit of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the United Arab Emirates concluded, the Akorda press service reports.

    As earlier reported, the Kazakh President arrived in the UAE for an official visit on January 15. The Head of State attended the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

    The Head of State and H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, held talks in the extended attendance. Following the talks, a package of documents was signed.

    Besides, the Heads of State made a joint statement.

    On January 16 the Kazakh President took part in Kazakhstan - the UAE investment roundtable and met with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.


    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi


