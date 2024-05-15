Kazakh President condemns attack on Slovakia's PM

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned an attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan and Slovakia established long-standing ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Robert Fico a sooner recovery.

The attack on the Prime Minister happened in Handlova when he greeted people in front of a cultural community centre where a government meeting had been held.