EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:25, 15 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condemns attack on Slovakia's PM

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned an attack on Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Head of State said Kazakhstan and Slovakia established long-standing ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Robert Fico a sooner recovery.

    The attack on the Prime Minister happened in Handlova when he greeted people in front of a cultural community centre where a government meeting had been held.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!