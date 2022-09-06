EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condoles Chinese Chairman over earthquake victims

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter of condolences to the Chinese Chairman, Xi Jinping, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.

    Tokayev was saddened by the information about the multiple victims and those injured as a result of the earthquake in Sichuan province, the letter reads.

    The Kazakh President expressed condolences to the Chinese Chairman, the close ones and family members of those killed, and the entire Chinese people.

    He wished a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of the natural disaster and return of those went missing to their families.


    Tags:
    Earthquake Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan President Top Story Natural disasters
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!