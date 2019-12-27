EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:39, 27 December 2019

    Kazakh President condoles over Almaty plane crash

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash, Kazinform reports.

    «Let me express my deepest condolences to the friends and families who lost their dear loved ones in the tragedy occurred on December 27. All those injured will be rendered assistance. The Government commission led by Askar Mamin was set up. All those responsible will carry severe punishment in accordance with the law,» the President tweeted.



