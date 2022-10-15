EN
    Kazakh President condoles over coal mine blast in Türkiye

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the victims following a blast at a coal mine in Bartin Province in northern Türkiye, Akorda reports.

    «In this difficult moment, sharing the sorrows I express sincere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those died following the tragedy on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,» reads the letter.


