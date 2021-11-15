Kazakh President condoles over death of Daulet Sembayev

NUR-SULTAN. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members and close ones of leading political figure Daulet Sembayev, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

In his telegram the Head of State noted that Daulet Sembayev acted as 1st Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. He contributed to the development of the country’s financial sector and national currency, holding the pension reform of independent Kazakhstan, and elaboration of the new economic policy.