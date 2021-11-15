EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:50, 15 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condoles over death of Daulet Sembayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members and close ones of leading political figure Daulet Sembayev, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    In his telegram the Head of State noted that Daulet Sembayev acted as 1st Deputy PM, Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan. He contributed to the development of the country’s financial sector and national currency, holding the pension reform of independent Kazakhstan, and elaboration of the new economic policy.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!