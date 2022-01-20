Kazakh President condoles over death of honored artist Toleubek Aralbay

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to the family members of honored artist of Kazakhstan Toleubek Aralbay, the Kazakh President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

In his telegram the Head of State noted that Toleubek Aralbay worked for along time in the Auezzov Kazakh Academic Theatre. He enjoyed well-deserved recognition for his talent and acting skills.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Tolubek Aralbay will always be remembered.