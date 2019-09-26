EN
    23:39, 26 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condoles over death of Jacques Chirac

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences over the death of former President of France Jacques Chirac, the President’s Twitter post reads.

    «He will always be remembered as a remarkable politician who have contributed heavily to strengthening ties between our nations. Let me express my deepest condolences to President of France Emmanuel Macron and the people of France,» the message reads.

