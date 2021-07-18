EN
    07:00, 18 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President condoles over death of Khansha Raissova

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family of aitysker, outstanding worker of culture, repeat winner of republican contest of akyns, honorary resident of Almaty region Khansha Raissova, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary reads.

    In his telegram the Head of State said that celebrating cultural values and spiritual wealth Khansha Raissova was always placed high at republican and international poetry competitions. She was well regarded and admired. Khansha Raissova was awarded the UNESCO Prize.

    Khansha Raissova, who contributed heavily to the development of legacy of Kazakh aitys, will be always remembered, the telegram reads.


