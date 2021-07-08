Kazakh President condoles over death of Satybaldy Narymbetov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his condolences to the family members and close ones of late film director, writer, honored worker of Kazakhstan, state prize winner Satybaldy Narymbetov, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In his condolences letter, the Kazakh President noted that Satybaldy Narymbetov was a talented director with his own style and who always honed his artistic skills.

«He could depict the complex changes taking place in the society as well as the new shape of the period. Each of his works created as a result of his creative searches was highly acclaimed by critics and the audience,» reads the letter.

The President noted that the name and image of Satybaldy Narymbetov, who greatly contributed to the development of spiritual and cultural spheres, promotion of domestic film, and left a bright trace and indelible legacy will live forever in the memory of our people.