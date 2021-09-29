EN
    Kazakh President condoles over death of Vyacheslav Gizzatov

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family members and close one of the well-known diplomat, Vyacheslav Gizzatov, Kazinform reports quoting Berik Uali, the President's press secretary.

    In his telegram the Head of State noted that Vyacheslav Gizzatov had deserved authority and respect, and set the example for young diplomats. «He will be always remembered,» the telegram reads.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstani diplomat Vyacheslav Gizzatov died the age of 80.


