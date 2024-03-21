Kazakh President condoles over death of writer Medeu Sarseke

The Head of State extended his condolences to the family members of the outstanding writer, playwright and public figure, Medeu Sarseke, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

In his telegram, the Head of State said, that thanks to his writer’s talent Medeu Sarseke received the recognition of a wide readership. He founded the fantastic fiction genre in Kazakh literature and embodied power of scientific cognition with the help of literature. His rich spiritual and literary heritage will be always remembered.